Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Sannoth Lake, reviews revival progress

The project is part of the government’s plan to revive 23 lakes across the city and develop them as tourist destinations.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visits and reviews the restoration and beautification work of Sannoth Lake, in New Delhi. (Twitter/@ManishSisodia)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday visited the Sannoth Lake in Bawana to review progress to revive the water body.

Recycled water from the natural Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in the Ghogha drain will be used to revive the lake. This plan would not only ensure maximum replenishment of groundwater in the capital but would also eliminate the issue of water scarcity. The lake is further set to be redeveloped into a tourist hub. “The Delhi government is working on war footing to recharge and beautify the lakes of Delhi and convert them into tourist destinations. Beautification of Sannoth lake in Bawana is currently under process. The lake will be given a new look and will have various recreational facilities for the families amidst nature,” Sisodia said.

The lake is expected to have facilities like a playground for children, a picnic garden and a walkway alongside a specially designed Chhath Puja Ghat, and an open gym for the general public. The Delhi government is also planning to plant various types of trees like Neem, Semal, Champa, and Babool around the Lake. The project is being carried out by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (IFCD).

More from Delhi

Tweeting about the rejuvenation of lakes across Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “After becoming “city of Tirangas”, Delhi is set to become “city of lakes”. Soon, we will have so many beautiful lakes across Delhi.”

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 08:15:23 am
