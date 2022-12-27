Covid preparedness: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to attend today’s mock drill at Lok Nayak Hospital

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be present at Lok Nayak Hospital during the mock drill to be conducted Tuesday to ensure Covid preparedness at hospitals in the national capital.

The mock drill is being held as per the instructions of the Central Government to ensure operational readiness of health facilities in the hospitals for the management of Covid, in the wake of the surge in cases in other countries. The gaps, if any, would be addressed immediately by the health department officials concerned.

Sisodia will be present during the mock drill that will be held at noon.

The focus of the mock drill will be to assess bed capacities, human resource capacity, referral resources, the testing capacity of hospitals, medical logistics, telemedicine services, medical oxygen, etc.

The hospitals have been told to remain vigilant about all the preparation and potential cases. The Delhi government will ensure that all public health measures are put in place to meet any exigencies, officials said.