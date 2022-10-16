scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia summoned by CBI tomorrow

Sisodia has been named as an accused in the CBI FIR in the Excise Policy case.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been named as an accused in the CBI FIR in the Excise Policy case, has been called to the agency headquarters at 11 am on Monday.

The Delhi Minister on Sunday said that he will go to the CBI headquarters and cooperate.

“CBI raided my house for 14 hours. My bank locker was searched, they did not find anything. They did not find anything in my village either. Now they have called me to the CBI headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and cooperate fully. Satyamev Jayate,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

