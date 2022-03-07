Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to inaugurate new school health clinic project today

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday will inaugurate a health clinic at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Moti Bagh, one of the new school health clinics launched in 20 Delhi government schools on a pilot basis.

The school health clinics are a new project of the Delhi government along the lines of its flagship mohalla clinics but are to be used exclusively by the students of respective schools and will be operational during school hours. Like the newer mohalla clinics introduced by the government, these too will operate from porta cabins installed in the school premises.

These clinics are meant for both routine health check-ups and mental health counselling.

“The Departments of Health and Education are coming together to synergise and expand their horizons to provide Physical and Mental health services to children through School Health Clinics in Govt. Schools of NCT of Delhi. This becomes more important specially during COVID when students are not able to intermingle… Along with providing routine check-ups, the clinic will also focus on the emotional well being of the students, address issues related to their mental health and offer counselling too,” read a communication from the education department to the heads of the schools concerned.

Each school health clinic will be staffed with one ‘School Health Clinic Assistant’ or nurse, one Psychologist, and one multitask Worker. One doctor will be available for every five clinics and will visit each once a week.