Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviews construction of hospitals, mohalla clinics 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting Monday with officials of the public works (PWD) and the health departments to review the construction of 11 hospitals and 12 mohalla clinics and directed officials to complete the work on time. Officials said Sisodia is reviewing the progress of the hospitals every 15 days.

The hospitals are being built at Siraspur, Jwalapuri, Madipur and Hastsal (Vikaspuri) besides seven new semi-permanent hospitals with a capacity of 6,838 ICU beds.

Officials told Sisodia that they would complete the construction of most of the hospitals by the end of this year and that of the rest by mid-2023.

“These 11 hospitals include four with a capacity of 3,237 beds and seven semi-permanent ICU hospitals with a capacity of 6,838 ICU beds. These will prove to be helpful in fighting situations like Covid and emergency cases efficiently. These new hospitals will give a boost to Delhi’s health infrastructure and millions of Delhiites will be able to avail world-class healthcare facilities,” Sisodia said.

“The construction work of 12 mohalla clinics has been completed. Apart from this, the construction work of 52 mohalla clinics is going on in full swing,” officials added.