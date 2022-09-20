scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviews construction of hospitals, mohalla clinics 

Officials told Manish Sisodia that they would complete the construction of most of the hospitals by the end of this year and that of the rest by mid-2023.

Manish Sisodia, west Delhi, west Delhi roads to be spruced up, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDelhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting Monday with officials of the public works (PWD) and the health departments to review the construction of 11 hospitals and 12 mohalla clinics and directed officials to complete the work on time. Officials said Sisodia is reviewing the progress of the hospitals every 15 days.

The hospitals are being built at Siraspur, Jwalapuri, Madipur and Hastsal (Vikaspuri) besides seven new semi-permanent hospitals with a capacity of 6,838 ICU beds.

Officials told Sisodia that they would complete the construction of most of the hospitals by the end of this year and that of the rest by mid-2023.

“These 11 hospitals include four with a capacity of 3,237 beds and seven semi-permanent ICU hospitals with a capacity of 6,838 ICU beds. These will prove to be helpful in fighting situations like Covid and emergency cases efficiently. These new hospitals will give a boost to Delhi’s health infrastructure and millions of Delhiites will be able to avail world-class healthcare facilities,” Sisodia said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...Premium
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...
SC quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so farPremium
SC quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so far
More from Delhi

“The construction work of 12 mohalla clinics has been completed. Apart from this, the construction work of 52 mohalla clinics is going on in full swing,” officials added.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 10:25:06 am
Next Story

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in ‘great peril’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement