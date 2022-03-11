Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia directs PWD to start repair works on roads by March 17

Weeks after taking charge as the Minister of the Public Works Department (PWD), Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has “strictly” directed it to start all repair works on roads, including re-laying or re-carpeting, pothole and patchwork, within a week by March 17.

The Engineer in Chief has been directed to set up a WhatsApp group to track and closely monitor the work. All the concerned engineers — executive, assistant, junior and superintendent — will have to visit the site and send at least three pictures of the ongoing work in which they, too, are visible.

According to the officials, Sisodia has given timelines with specific dates for each project and directed the department to complete it by then. Some officials, on the condition of anonymity, said that the government is pushing to complete all repairs with the upcoming municipal elections in mind.

Sisodia has directed the department to repair all potholes by March 17, complete patchwork by March 31, and re-laying or re-carpeting and preparation of NIT for tender calls for works that received administrative approval by March 15.

By April 30, the department has been directed to prepare estimates for administrative approval of roads that are due for re-carpeting and strengthening.

“The minister is personally monitoring the works. To take stock of ground reality, he has said that he will personally visit and inspect all the work. Following the directions, the department has directed all concerned engineers to take necessary actions to meet the deadlines. If any discrepancies are found during the inspection, the concerned field staff and agency will be liable for action,” a senior official informed.

The department has also been directed to take necessary action and be prepared for the monsoon season to avoid waterlogging. The officials concerned have been asked to give special attention to the “hotspots” and float tenders for cleaning the drains, installation of pumps, and deployment of maintenance vans.

“All desilting and cleaning works should be done by May 31. The concerned engineers will personally monitor these and take immediate necessary action for any slackness in this regard,” the PWD order read.

Sisodia had taken charge of the department on February 24.