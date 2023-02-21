No govt nominee in governing bodies of 28 DU colleges; Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia slams ‘wilful delay’

Trouble is brewing between the Delhi government and Delhi University (DU) yet again — this time over the appointment of government nominees on the governing bodies (GB) of 28 colleges that are funded by the state.

Earlier, the government had written to the vice-chancellor, asking that colleges that are funded by it stop the process of appointing teachers in permanent positions till its nominees have been appointed.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh again on Tuesday and said that despite the government sending a list of nominees, the issue had not been taken up in the latest meeting of the Executive Council, the highest decision-making body of the university.

“We are quite concerned that nearly 20 days have lapsed since the Delhi Government nominations for governing bodies of 28 Delhi Govt Colleges were sent to the University… but the issue was neither presented nor discussed in the most recent Executive Council meeting held on February 3, 2023. We have yet to hear anything on this wilful delay. While the list of names for GBs has been pending, Swami Shraddhanand College is going ahead with the interviews without full-fledged GB. The interviews without full-fledged GB are also to subvert the policy of absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers as communicated to you by me,” Sisodia wrote.

The issue of its nominees not being appointed to GBs has been a thorn in the side of the government, which has also withheld funding for these colleges in the past.

“We have committed the cooperation of these 28 GBS for retaining ad hoc and temporary teachers as we firmly hold that the experience of classroom teaching can’t be replaced. The experience of thousands of ad hoc and temporary teachers is required to maintain the academic rigour and quality of the university. Hence, full-fledged governing body in these 28 Delhi Govt Colleges is the need of the hour because around seventy per cent of ad hoc and temporary teachers have been reported to be displaced in the ongoing interviews across the colleges. The massive displacements have taken away the livelihood of their families too.”

“In these 28 GBs, there is a statutory provision for the participation of nominees of our sensitive and responsive government and hence, they cannot be allowed to abdicate their duty to protect ad hoc and temporary teachers, working in these colleges for years,” Sisodia added.

He also said that the 28 colleges are working with a truncated GB, which lacks government representation. “This essentially means that all decisions, particularly those that may have financial implications for the government, cannot be made by the college without the participation of a full-fledged governing body. In the absence of the latter, the college’s capacity to make key decisions regarding promotions, appointments, and other issues relevant to efficient operations will be severely hampered. Any further delays may lead to a serious crisis in the administration and governance of these colleges.”

“Given the gravity of the issue, the formation of governing bodies needs to start as soon as possible. Therefore, I request you to expedite the formation of fully functional governing bodies at all 28 government-funded colleges in Delhi. I would also like to once again stress that no interviews should take place in these 28 colleges, without the formation of the full governing body,” he wrote.

The university’s response is awaited in this regard.