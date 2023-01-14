Dilli Haat to get facelift soon, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia approves proposal

The Delhi Government is planning to redevelop Dilli Haat to attract more tourists and provide them a better experience. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved the proposed design for the modification of Dilli Haat, said officials.

Officials said that after the redevelopment work, the Dilli Haat – situated in South Delhi’s INA – will have a completely new and unique aesthetic. “The designs for INA’s modification emphasise the use of natural sustainable raw materials, such as revamping all existing stalls with bamboo roofing. Its food court will be upgraded and a luxurious indoor dining area will be created,” said an official.

“Dilli Haat is a unique cultural hub and reflects the diverse, dynamic culture of India. This hub gives people an opportunity to witness and partake in the culture of different states of India. The Delhi government will modify Dilli Haat with these considerations in mind, in order to preserve its cultural value so that it can be given a new look and attract thousands of tourists over the coming years,” said Sisodia.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the tourism portfolio, said, “The modification has several elements such as replacement of the existing flooring, curb stones and slate stones. The benches present at various spots within the premises for tourists will also be upgraded.”

Further, the government is planning to include modern art pieces to decorate the entire Haat all the way up to the entrance. The premises will also be illuminated with modern LED lights, officials added. Currently, the place does not offer indoor dining. The work is slated to be completed within the next five to six months, they said.