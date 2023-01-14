Another CBI raid at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s office; he says ‘have done nothing wrong’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday raided Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office at the Delhi Secretariat in connection with an alleged scam related to the AAP government’s now-retracted excise policy.

Sisodia, whose residence and office were searched by the CBI in August last year over the alleged irregularities in the excise policy, took to Twitter following the raid.

आज फिर CBI मेरे दफ़्तर पहुँची है. उनका स्वागत है.

इन्होंने मेरे घर पर रेड कराई, दफ़्तर में छापा मारा, लॉकर तलशे, मेरे गाँव तक में छानबीन करा ली.मेरे ख़िलाफ़ न कुछ मिला हैं न मिलेगा क्योंकि मैंने कुछ ग़लत किया ही नहीं है. ईमानदारी से दिल्ली के बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए काम किया है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 14, 2023

“The CBI has reached my office yet again today. They are welcome. They raided my home, office, searched lockers, even made inquiries at my village. Neither were they able to find anything then nor will they be able to now because I have done nothing wrong. I have worked honestly for the education of Delhi children” he tweeted.

Sisodia and 14 others have been named as the accused in the alleged scam related to the excise policy as part of which, among other irregularities, blacklisted entities were allowed to sell liquor.

The policy was axed last year.