Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Another CBI raid at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s office; he says ‘have done nothing wrong’

The raid was conducted in connection with an alleged scam related to the AAP government’s now-retracted excise policy.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday raided Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office at the Delhi Secretariat in connection with an alleged scam related to the AAP government’s now-retracted excise policy.

Sisodia, whose residence and office were searched by the CBI in August last year over the alleged irregularities in the excise policy, took to Twitter following the raid.

“The CBI has reached my office yet again today. They are welcome. They raided my home, office, searched lockers, even made inquiries at my village. Neither were they able to find anything then nor will they be able to now because I have done nothing wrong. I have worked honestly for the education of Delhi children” he tweeted.

Sisodia and 14 others have been named as the accused in the alleged scam related to the excise policy as part of which, among other irregularities, blacklisted entities were allowed to sell liquor.

The policy was axed last year.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 16:37 IST
