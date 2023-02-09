Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has become ‘chief of scamsters’, must resign: BJP

scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File Photo)
Training its guns at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the head of the Vigilance Department, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will Thursday march to the Delhi Secretariat demanding his resignation amid allegations of a ‘snooping unit’.

The march, scheduled to be followed by a sit-in protest, comes in the wake of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena seeking the President’s nod to allow CBI to prosecute Sisodia in a complaint related to alleged political espionage carried out by the now-defunct ‘Feedback Unit.’ It will begin from Shahidi Park at ITO at 11 am.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Sisodia should resign immediately as there were “so many cases against him” and he had “no moral or constitutional right to continue” in office.

“He has been the head of the Delhi Government’s Vigilance Department and this unit has been formed under him. This unit was given the task of political espionage which was illegal and unethical,” Bidhuri said.

“Sisodia is an accused in the liquor scam and his name is also part of the classroom scam. In such a situation, he should immediately resign from his post because these allegations cannot be investigated impartially while he is in his post,” the LOP demanded.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 09:21 IST
