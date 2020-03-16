Delhi: 7 depts to shift to new OPD block at AIIMS

Departments such as urology, rheumatology, laboratory medicine, pulmonary medicine, anaesthesia, radiology, and hematology, will be functional from the new block from Monday. (File photo) Departments such as urology, rheumatology, laboratory medicine, pulmonary medicine, anaesthesia, radiology, and hematology, will be functional from the new block from Monday. (File photo)

As part of a three-phase shifting process, the AIIMS administration will move seven departments to the new OPD building from its 50-year-old Rajkumari Amrit Kaur (RAK) OPD block. The shifting, now in its second phase, will be done on March 16. Departments such as urology, rheumatology, laboratory medicine, pulmonary medicine, anaesthesia, radiology, and hematology, will be functional from the new block from Monday.

In the second phase, part of basement 1, and the fourth and fifth floor OPD’s will start operations from Monday. The new block has three basements and nine floors divided into three wings. Basements 2 and 3 are reserved for parking of staff and patients. Basement 1 will have the radiology and laboratory services. The ground floor will have 40 registration counters and a patient cafeteria. Various clinical departments will run their OPDs from the first to seventh floors.

“The old block will be used for expanding the emergency services on the ground floor. Other floors will give more space to teaching faculty and offices will be created for them. The new block will offer all services to patients visiting AIIMS,” said a senior AIIMS official.

