Delhi: Dentist held for ‘running over’ woman in Saket last month

According to police, during questioning, the accused told them he had stopped visiting the clinic since the incident. (Representational)

A South-Delhi based dentist has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run case last month, where he allegedly ran over a woman in Saket and fled the spot. According to police, initial investigation revealed that the man, Pankaj Sudhakar (42), was allegedly speeding at the time as he had to visit another clinic in Gurgaon and was running late. DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said he lives in Kalkaji Extension at a paying guest accommodation and works at a clinic in Saket.

A senior police officer said: “The incident took place on the night of November 17 when the woman, Archana Kushwa (38), who worked at Axis Bank in Gurgaon, was returning to her PG in Lado Sarai from UP’s Allahabad. Her elder brother, who lives in Dubai, had posted about the death on social media and requested immediate action.”

“Eyewitnesses told police that a Honda City hit the woman when she was crossing the road and fled the spot. She was left to bleed on the road. Locals rushed the woman to AIIMS, where doctors declared her dead on arrival,” said the officer.

The DCP said, “A case was registered under IPC section 279 (rash driving or riding vehicle on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence), and investigation was started.” Police scanned around 50 CCTV cameras and found footage from one camera that showed a grey Honda City in Saket around the time of the incident. “With the help of experts, police tried to ascertain the car’s registration number. They also questioned local street vendors; one of them told police he had seen the same car in Saket earlier,” the officer said.

Police zeroed in on all Honda City cars in South Delhi, and got details of the registered owners with help from the transport authority. “A team was formed to visit homes of the owners to check their vehicles. At Sudhakar’s house, it found that his car was damaged. He was questioned and arrested,” said the officer.

According to police, during questioning, the accused told them he had stopped visiting the clinic since the incident.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.