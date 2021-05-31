29 dengue cases between Jan 1 and May 29 in Delhi, highest in four years

In 2018, 22 dengue cases were recorded between January 1 and May 29, 11 in 2019, and 19 in 2020. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Twenty-nine dengue cases have been recorded in Delhi till May 29 this year, the highest in the January-May period in the past four years, according to a report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday.

Eight cases of malaria and four of chikungunya were also registered during the same period which is the lowest in the past four years, the report stated.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported in Delhi between July and November, and may stretch till mid-December.

According to the report released by the SDMC, the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases for the national capital, 29 cases of dengue have been recorded till May 29 this year. While no cases were recorded in January, two were recorded in February, five in March, 10 in April and 12 in May, it said.

No deaths have been reported in the city due to dengue so far this year, it added.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

Delhi has already received nearly seven times more rainfall in May than what it generally gets this month. The normal standard has been 19.7 mm but this year, it received 144.8 mm rainfall in May due to western disturbances and the after effect of cyclone Tauktae.

Senior doctor at Hindu Rao Hospital Arun Yadav said moderate temperature and frequent rainfall are best suited for mosquitoes to multiply. “If there is stagnation of water, it will multiply even faster. May used to be a very hot month but constant rain made it humid and we saw moderate temperature. The ideal condition for mosquitoes to breed is when the temperature is between 10 degrees Celsius and around 35 degrees Celsius,” he said.



Last week, the Delhi High Court had taken suo moto cognizance of mosquito infestation in the national capital and initiated a public interest litigation on the issue. While issuing a notice to the government and municipal bodies, the court asked them to inform it in a status report on the steps being taken to deal with the issue.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said that to mark the completion of seven years of the BJP government at the Centre, the civic body has launched a campaign to make people aware of vector-borne diseases through handbills and pamphlets.

He said that in the second phase, Gambusia fish – which can eat the larvae of at least 100 to 300 mosquitoes — will be released in reservoirs to eliminate mosquito larvae. In the third phase, fogging and spraying of anti-larvae medicine in large drains will be done.

Prakash said cooperation of the citizens is very important in making this campaign a success as the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which spreads dengue, malaria and chikungunya, is mostly found inside homes.