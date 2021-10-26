With 283 cases in last week, Dengue cases in Delhi cross 1,000-mark

Dengue cases in Delhi crossed the 1,000-mark this year, with 283 fresh cases reported in the last week, according to a civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday.

According to the report, one death in September due to dengue and a total of 1,006 dengue cases have been recorded till October 23 – which is the highest case count since 2018 for the same period. Of the total cases this season, 665 have been recorded this month till October 23.

There has been a sudden spurt in cases in the last two weeks, creating pressure on city hospitals, civic body officials said.

The number of deaths due to dengue in years preceding to 2020 had stood at two (2019); four (2018); 10 (2017); and 10 (2016), according to the official tally maintained by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Dengue is transmitted by several species of mosquitoes within the genus Aedes. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle, and joint pain, and a characteristic skin rash that is similar to measles. There are four types of dengue strains, and type II and IV are considered to be more severe and normally require hospitalisation. According to experts, the aedes mosquito breeds in clean stagnant water