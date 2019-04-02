Delhi: Demolition squad reaches Kant Enclave

Almost seven months after the Supreme Court recognised 425 acres of land in Faridabad on which the posh Kant Enclave stands as ‘forest’, and directed that the structures built there after 1992 be demolished, the district administration Monday began the process of razing 14 structures in the locality.

Owners of other establishments on the land have submitted affidavits to the top court seeking extension of the deadline to vacate to July 31, 2019.

“In Kant Enclave’s block number two, four structures need to be razed, while eight need to be demolished in block three, and one in block four. In addition to this, a film studio that has been constructed in the area needs to be demolished,” said Senior Town Planner Sanjeev Mann.

Until Monday evening, a total of 10 structures had been completely demolished, including two houses belonging to a former judge.

In addition, two structures, including the film studio, had been partially demolished, while two were pending demolition. Officials said the demolitions will be completed Tuesday.

According to officials, Kant Enclave includes 44 plots, of which 42 had been constructed on. Until last week, 24 people had submitted affidavits in court seeking the extension, with six more getting added to the list since March 26, when the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) issued a public notice warning those who had not obtained such an extension to “vacate the premises up to March 31”.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the demolition work will be started any time after March 31. The state of Haryana will not be responsible for damages/loss, if any, during the demolition drive,” the order had stated.

With the deadline coming to an end Monday, a team of the district administration reached the spot around 8 am to carry out the task. District Magistrate Atul Kumar had formed five teams and deployed duty magistrates to ensure law and order was maintained during the demolition, which took place in the presence of police.