Sisodia seeks Shah’s immediate intervention against demolition drives

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday said he had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his immediate intervention to stop the ongoing demolition drives in the national capital.

Sisodia’s letter to Shah comes a day after clashes broke out between locals and Delhi Police personnel during an anti-encroachment drive by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in Madanpur Khadar. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, along with 12 residents, including a woman and her minor daughter, were detained during the clashes.

“The BJP and its leaders crossed all lengths to run its ‘cheap’ bulldozer politics in Delhi despite its period being over in MCD. I have written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately intervene and stop the demolition activity,” Sisodia said. “I also told him to conduct demolition activity in the houses of BJP leaders who took money and let people construct houses on unauthorised lands.”

Thursday’s anti-encroachment drive, conducted amid heavy presence of police and CRPF personnel, started around 11.30 am with bulldozers, trucks and officials arriving at Madanpur Khadar and East of Kailash. Over 200 residents gathered at the spot, while Khan staged a sit-in protest along with his aides. The police said the protest soon turned violent, with locals allegedly pelting stones.

The drives have taken a political hue ever since one was conducted in Jahangirpuri, days after communal violence erupted in the area.

While the BJP has sought to link such drives to “illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya” living in the capital, the AAP alleges it is a bid by the civic bodies to extort money from people. Thursday was the first time residential buildings have been demolished.