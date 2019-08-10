Delhi: Delivery man sends ‘threat emails’ to Arvind Kejriwal, held

A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police Cyber Cell for allegedly sending threatening emails to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other politicians Friday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Abhisekh Tiwari, was arrested from his residence in Mumbai’s Nala Sopara after they received a complaint from the CM about the threats. Police found that Tiwari had sent several such emails to the Delhi CM.

“Three teams were deployed to look for the accused. He was identified but due to a limited digital footprint, it was difficult to track him. Later, we found he was hiding in Mumbai. Local police caught him from Nala Sopara,” said Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Prevention, Awareness and Detection Centre (CyPAD).

During questioning, the accused told the police he wasn’t satisfied with his job and decided to send out threat emails to various people.