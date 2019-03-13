Delhi: Delivery man among 2 held for duping buyer with ‘dummy’ phone

Two men, including a former Flipkart delivery employee, have been arrested for duping a customer with a dummy mobile phone.

In May last year, accused Satyender Singh (22) had ordered a Vivo V9 mobile phone from Flipkart, replaced it with a dummy phone and sealed the box with the help of delivery man Ishwer Chandra (24), and then cancelled the order, said a police officer.

The “dummy” phone reached another customer Ajit Kumar, who then filed a complaint at Mundka police station.

Ten months after the complaint, the accused were arrested. “The accused confessed they have done this more than once. We have asked Flipkart to share details of all the drops that Chandra did, so we can establish this,” said Surinder Sandhu, SHO Mundka police station.

“He was, in fact, fired from his job as his seniors had noticed a pattern of ‘dummy’ items reaching customers,” said Sandhu. A case under IPC section 420 (cheating) has been registered against the accused.