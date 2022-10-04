Delhi’s delimitation panel gets 1,720 suggestions, objections from public on draft report

The delimitation panel set up to alter the boundaries of wards under Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) limits received a total of 1,720 suggestions and objections on its draft report, sources told The Indian Express. The deadline for the submission of feedback ended on October 3.

The panel put up the draft report on the State Election Commission’s website for public review on September 13.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had in July set up a three-member panel for a fresh delimitation of the municipal wards in Delhi, that will pave way for the first civic polls since the reunification of the city’s three corporations.

The panel comprises Delhi State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev as its chairman, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Additional Commissioner of MCD Randhir Sahay.

The central government has reduced the total number of wards in MCD to 250 from the existing 272.

The MCD polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced. The election was called off after the Centre decided to unify the three civic bodies in the national capital and also conduct a delimitation process to decrease the number of wards.

After incorporating suggestions from the public, the delimitation commission will send the draft to be notified by the Centre. Once the report receives a go-ahead from the Centre, it will be sent to the State Election Commission, which can then take a decision on holding the elections, a senior official said.

Normally, the commission takes a month to hold elections, which means if there are no further hurdles, the polls can be conducted in December, the official added.