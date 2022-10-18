scorecardresearch
Delhi: Delimitation panel one step closer to paving way for MCD polls

Following the delimitation exercise, there will be 250 municipal wards in Delhi.

The MCD polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced. (File/Representational)

The delimitation committee Monday submitted the revised report on redrawing the wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to the Centre, official sources have said. The panel sent the report after incorporating the suggestions of the stakeholders on the first delimitation draft prepared earlier, they said.

According to the sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would now issue a notification and the delimitation exercise would be completed. They added the move can pave the way for the MCD elections as after the final delimitation order, the Centre is likely to direct the State Election Commission to initiate the poll process.

Sources said the final report was submitted to the MHA on Monday evening after the panel disposed of all objections and suggestions on the draft report. The committee had received over 1,700 suggestions and objections to the draft report on the delimitation of wards in Delhi.

The MCD in Delhi has been run by the BJP for three consecutive terms now and anti-incumbency is high, even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is close on its heels.

The MCD polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced. The polls were called off as the Centre wanted to unify the MCDs from three to one and also conduct delimitation to decrease the number of wards.

The MCD has already started preparations for the civic polls. On Monday, it released the list of its nodal officers and sub-nodal officers for all zones for municipal elections. The list includes the names of 12 nodal officers for its 12 zones and as many sub-nodal officers.

The move comes days after the State Election Commission asked the civic body to prepare for the polls and send it a list of civic officials who will be made nodal officers for the election.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 09:08:08 am
