Delhi delegation wins 21 medals at regional WorldSkills competition

Participants from Delhi won 21 medals in the regional competition of WorldSkills at Chandigarh in skills such as cyber security, fashion technology, beauty therapy.

It was the first time that Delhi had participated in the regional competition at this level. The competition was held at Chandigarh from November 15 to 18.

Delhi’s delegation of 53 participants in 28 skills were trained at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University.

“As a University, we will focus on training for our skill champions and support them in their holistic development to increase their chances to secure an excellent performance at IndiaSkills and make Delhi and India proud,” said DSEU Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra.

The 21 winning participants will now be trained by DSEU to participate in the IndiaSkills competition scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from December 23 to 27.

The Delhi government had hosted a state-level skills competition to select entrants for the regional competition. Winners in the IndiaSkills competition may represent India at the WorldSkills Competition to be held in Shanghai in 2022.