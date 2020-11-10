Delhi: Delayed salaries cast shadow on MCD workers’ Diwali

Around 100 employees took part in the protest on Monday

Demanding payment of salaries delayed by four months, around 100 employees — from teachers to health workers — of the North and East MCDs protested at the Dr SPM Civic Centre and East MCD headquarters at Patparganj, Monday.

Nirmala (50), a resident of Tri Nagar, who works as a women’s healthcare worker at a health centre in Civil Lines under the North MCD, said: “My husband is also a government teacher for the MCD; neither of us have gotten salaries for June to October. We have taken around Rs 3 lakh as loans just to run our household and basic needs. We have two sons who are in college.”

Varun Issar (32), who works as a technician for the NDMC, said he hasn’t been paid from July-October: “I’m the sole breadwinner in my family — I live with my mother and school-going brother.” Issar’s father, who died in 2012, worked as a driver for the NDMC. His mother has not been paid pension of Rs 15,000 for the past five months. “Salaries tend to get delayed but never has it been so bad,” he said.

A P Khan, convener of the Confederation of MCD Employees Unions, said: “From 4th class to Group A officers — all are under duress. They must release salaries now. North MCD is definitely the most affected.” While Khan claimed thousands were on strike, the civic centre saw an attendance of over 100.

North MCD mayor Jai Prakash said salaries will be released soon: “We have 55,000 employees working for NDMC, of which 40,000 were paid till September. For the remaining 15,000, we will pay salaries for July tomorrow. August and September salaries will be given before Diwali. For the 24,000 pensioners who have not received pension for five months, we will give 2-months’ worth before and after Diwali respectively, and for the remaining, three months after that.”

EDMC Mayor Nirmal Jain told The Indian Express, “We have paid employees till September. We will pay October salary before Diwali.”

Senior AAP leader and MCD-in charge Durgesh Pathak said, “We believe BJP is doing politics over the issue…”

