Delhi: Delayed by over two years, RTR flyover to open on June 30

After missing five deadlines, the Rao Tula Ram Flyover, which will connect South Delhi to Indira Gandhi International Airport, is set to be completed by June 30, Public Works Department (PWD) officials told The Indian Express.

Advertising

While the official date of completion is set as December 31, 2019, on the PWD website, officials said it will be completed in the next 10 days. “Almost 99% of the work is complete… The structure is built and the carpeting of the flyover is done. Painting of the flyover, installing streetlights and road signages, and carpeting the road below will be done in the next 10 days,” G P Bhansal, superintending engineer, Flyover Circle 4, PWD, said.

“Once it is ready, over one lakh residents will benefit from it on a daily basis. It will reduce airport-bound traffic congestion on the ground by a great extent,” said Bhansal.

The flyover extends from Munirka to Army RR Hospital on the Outer Ring Road. Besides easing travel to and from the airport, the flyover is expected to decongest the Outer Ring Road, RTR Marg and Ring Road. Roads around JNU, Munirka, Vasant Vihar and RK Puram are expected to see less traffic.

Advertising

The project began in November 2014 with a budget of Rs 278 crore and was scheduled to be completed in 2016. “The construction got delayed as there were court cases by residents of the area. Plus we required permission for felling trees, which took time. Lastly, the contractor was financially incompetent,” said Bhansal. In 2017, the contractor asked for an extension due to a financial crunch.

PWD was given permission to cut trees and the residents’ petitions were dismissed by the Delhi High Court. After further delays by the contractor in 2018, the PWD slapped the contractor with a Rs 27.8-crore penalty.

Only 30% of the work was completed till November 2018, after which construction picked up pace. By March 31, 70% of the work was complete. The construction of a skywalk and an underpass in BJ Marg, Ring Road is underway.