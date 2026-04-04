Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opening likely on April 14; PM Modi to inaugurate

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opening is likely on April 14, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to inaugurate the high-speed corridor aimed at reducing travel time significantly. (Image: NHAI)

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opening: The much-awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14. Once operational, the expressway will play a key role in easing congestion in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and reducing traffic on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and other connecting highways. The project has been executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway inauguration date

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, a senior NHAI official has confirmed the development. When asked whether the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway would be inaugurated by PM Modi on April 14, the official said yes, it is scheduled to be inaugurated on that date.