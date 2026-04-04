Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opening likely on April 14; PM Modi to inaugurate

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway route opening date: Once operational, the expressway will play a key role in easing congestion in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and reducing traffic on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway and other connecting highways.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Apr 4, 2026 01:10 PM IST
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opening is likely on April 14, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to inaugurate the high-speed corridor aimed at reducing travel time significantly. (Image: NHAI)Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opening is likely on April 14, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to inaugurate the high-speed corridor aimed at reducing travel time significantly. (Image: NHAI)
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Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opening: The much-awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14. Once operational, the expressway will play a key role in easing congestion in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and reducing traffic on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and other connecting highways. The project has been executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway inauguration date

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, a senior NHAI official has confirmed the development. When asked whether the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway would be inaugurated by PM Modi on April 14, the official said yes, it is scheduled to be inaugurated on that date.

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Delhi-Dehradun Expressway route

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, starting from Akshardham Temple, Delhi would pass through Baghpat, Baraut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and end at Dehradun.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway speed limit

The Dehradun-Delhi Expressway will have a designated speed limit of 100 kmph and is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from the current 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours.

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Delhi-Dehradun Expressway latest news

The expressway, would have a spur towards Haridwar and would also connect to Char Dhaam Highway, thus enhancing the connectivity to the hill stations and pilgrimage sites of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project cost

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 12,000 crore. This 6-lane access-controlled corridor has 7 Interchanges, 2 ROBs, 10 Bridges and 14 Wayside amenities to enable high-speed travel with convenience and road safety.

The expressway also promotes environmental sustainability and safety with a 370-m-long tunnel near Daat Kali temple. It features Asia’s largest 12-km-long elevated wildlife corridor, along with two 200-m-long elephant underpasses and six animal passes—ensuring safer crossings, reducing accidents and enabling uninterrupted wildlife movement.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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