Newly built Delhi-Dehradun expressway caves in near Shamli; NHAI says locals blocked drainage work

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the damaged section has been repaired. (Credits: X/ Narendra Pratap/ Image enhanced using AI)

A portion of the newly built Delhi-Dehradun expressway caved in near Shamli on Wednesday morning following overnight rainfall. Videos of the damaged stretch went viral on social media, with many raising concerns over motorists’ safety and questioning how a flagship infrastructure project could suffer damage within months of becoming operational.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the damaged section has been repaired. It said the cave-in occurred at Gogwan Jalalpur village in Shamli due to localized water stagnation and constraints in connecting the cross-drainage system at the site.

According to the authority, a culvert had been constructed to carry rainwater from the expressway, but the drainage system could not be integrated because of resistance from local residents.