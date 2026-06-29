‘Who will take care of the children?’ On way to Haridwar, four of Haryana family killed in accident

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The trip to Haridwar was on a list of a family’s annual tradition of traveling together yearly.
Ten days earlier, while half way into June, a total of thirteen family members finalized the date and booked their stay for three days. But on Friday, their journey ended barely an hour before they could reach.
On Friday, four of the family members were killed after a speeding SUV hit a car carrying over seven of the members on Delhi- Dehradun Expressway, leaving three injured, including a two-year-old.
The accident killed an eight-year-old Shivansh, his grandmother Sudhesh Devi (65) and uncle and aunt Praveen (42) and Preeti (33), police said, adding that a case with sections of accident has been registered.
According to Satyadev, son of Sudhesh, the whole family divided themselves into two cars, travelling at a distance of each other.
“We left home at 12 in the noon, and around 3 in the afternoon, I got a call from my sister-in-law that their car had met with an accident, till the time we reached, they were taken to hospital,” he said.
The family, who shifted from Sonipat five years back to Bahadurgarh, ran a transport business, with only two earning members running it, Parveen and Jaidev. While the former was killed, the other brother is in the hospital. “Doctors told us that he is in shock and not stable after the CT scan and will take a long time to recover, now who will take care of our family?,” he asks, adding that his one arm does not support him physically.
The couple who was killed has left their two children behind, a 10 and a 13-year-old, who were travelling in the second car. “They were standing besides me at the crematorium, they had to see everything,” he said while crying over a call adding that since Jaidev is in hospital, he has not been told about his son’s death.
The accident has left the family puzzled on who will feed the family. “4-5 bacche hai humare kaise guzaara hoga humara. Poora parivaar inke upar nirbhar tha. We have suffered the loss of men who supported us. (We have four or five children. How are we going to survive? The entire family depended on him)?” he asked, urging Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help the family.
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