‘Who will take care of the children?’ On way to Haridwar, four of Haryana family killed in accident

The accident killed an eight-year-old Shivansh, his grandmother Sudhesh Devi (65) and uncle and aunt Praveen (42) and Preeti (33), police said, adding that a case with sections of accident has been registered. (Pic: Special Arrangement)

The trip to Haridwar was on a list of a family’s annual tradition of traveling together yearly.

Ten days earlier, while half way into June, a total of thirteen family members finalized the date and booked their stay for three days. But on Friday, their journey ended barely an hour before they could reach.

On Friday, four of the family members were killed after a speeding SUV hit a car carrying over seven of the members on Delhi- Dehradun Expressway, leaving three injured, including a two-year-old.

The accident killed an eight-year-old Shivansh, his grandmother Sudhesh Devi (65) and uncle and aunt Praveen (42) and Preeti (33), police said, adding that a case with sections of accident has been registered.