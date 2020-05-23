Delhi: Def Col store owner positive, scramble to quell rumours

As word spread, many rumours were afloat about other stores in the market and the head cook of a restaurant testing positive. (Representational) As word spread, many rumours were afloat about other stores in the market and the head cook of a restaurant testing positive. (Representational)

The 53-year-old owner of a popular grocery store in Delhi’s Defence Colony has tested positive for coronavirus, following which his family members and staffers have been tested. While the man is admitted at Max Hospital, Saket, his family and employees are under home quarantine and awaiting test results.

The man’s brother told The Indian Express, “He is in the hospital and is responding well to treatment. We are under self-quarantine and awaiting test results.” The store is shut, and the area around it has been sanitised, said Defence Colony RWA president Major (retd) Ranjit Singh.

As word spread, many rumours were afloat about other stores in the market and the head cook of a restaurant testing positive. In a bid to counter this, stores such as Defence Bakery and The Taste released pamphlets asking residents to not believe in rumours.

Gaurav, who runs Defence Bakery, said, “This was needed so people don’t fall for rumours at a time like this. We are open. We are using thermal scanner at the entrance, even on people who are picking up delivery. We are equipped with masks, gloves, sanitisers, and prefer contactless payment.”

A resident who is part of the colony WhatsApp group said messages have been sent out to those who might have visited the store in the last few days to self-isolate themselves.

Another store owner in Defence Colony said that in the last three days, many people have confused him for the owner of the grocery store.

Singh said, “We are using the WhatsApp group to quell rumours. As far as the head cook of a popular restaurant is concerned, it has come to our notice that he lives in Defence Colony but is only under preventive quarantine as he had returned from a hospital after receiving treatment for something else.”

The Taste too sent messages on WhatsApp groups which said, “Defence Colony today is reeling from rumours…. Confirm the truth. Give us a call, message us, use the mediums available.”

Last month, there were three reported cases of the virus in the locality, and one of them — a senior citizen — passed away. Singh said there are four Covid-19 positive cases in Defence Colony, including the store owner, as of now.

