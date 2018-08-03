Delhi: Decomposed body found inside almirah

Police claimed the woman was staying with her live-in partner, and that she had been pressuring him to divorce his wife and marry her. Police claimed the woman was staying with her live-in partner, and that she had been pressuring him to divorce his wife and marry her.

The decomposed body of a 25-year-old woman was found stuffed inside an almirah at her residence in northeast Delhi’s Gokulpuri on Thursday afternoon.

Police claimed the woman was staying with her live-in partner, and that she had been pressuring him to divorce his wife and marry her. The man has been detained for questioning, added police.

According to police, the dead woman, Nita, worked as a computer operator with a private company in Karol Bagh. She was staying in the flat along with her partner, Mohammed Rahis. Police said he had bought the flat for her. “She moved out of her parents’ home after they refused to let her marry Rahis. He lives with his wife and four children, barely 10 metres away from Nita’s flat,” said a police officer.

Police said the incident came to light on Thursday afternoon around 1.30 pm, when Rahis made a PCR call. “He reported a foul smell coming from his friend’s house. Police reached the house and found the body inside the almirah. It was decomposed, indicating that the woman had died a few days ago,” police sources said, adding that the district FSL has been asked to lift fingerprints and other evidence from the spot.

Police said prima facie, it is a case of murder as they found strangulation marks on the woman’s neck. DCP (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We have registered an FIR of murder and are probing the case from all possible angles.”

“The body has been sent for post-mortem, and we have detained Rahis along with two of his associates. Police teams are questioning neighbours to find out who all visited the woman’s house in the past few days,” said the officer.

