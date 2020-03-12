Delhi: December sixteen rape convict alleges assault, seeks FIR against 2 cops

The criminal complaint alleged Pawan was beaten on his head and body by a constable and an unidentified officer with a “danda” on July 26 last year. (Representational Photo) The criminal complaint alleged Pawan was beaten on his head and body by a constable and an unidentified officer with a “danda” on July 26 last year. (Representational Photo)

Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the December 2012 gangrape and murder case, moved a Delhi court Wednesday seeking registration of an FIR against two police constables for allegedly physically assaulting him when he was lodged at Mandoli Central Jail in East Delhi last year.

The court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Karkardooma, has fixed Pawan’s complaint for hearing on Thursday at 2 pm, said A P Singh, the convict’s lawyer.

In his application, Pawan prayed that the Station House Officer of Harsh Vihar Police Station be directed to register the FIR against constable Anil Kumar and another Unidentified police constable.

The complaint said that since Pawan is to be hanged soon, it is necessary to allow him to appear as a witness in the case to identify both the policemen.

On July 28, the same police officers allegedly assaulted Pawan again with “lathi, danda, and fist-blows on his whole body”.

It further said he was treated at Guru Teg Bahadur government hospital in Shahdara for his alleged head injury .

On March 5, a Delhi court presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana had issued fresh black warrants for the execution of the four death row convicts — Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Kumar Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — on March 20 at 5.30 am.

