Delhi death toll crosses 100, cases inch towards 8,000

The Covid-19 death toll in Delhi crossed the 100 mark on Wednesday with 20 more casualties being reported. The toll is now 106, while 359 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Delhi has reached 7,998.

The 20 deaths reported are from the backlog cleared by the three-member death audit committee formed by the Delhi government last month. Over the last two days, the government has reported 33 deaths after collating data received from several hospitals. “Hospitals were directed to share death summaries and they have started doing it. The casualties also include some deaths reported in April as well,” said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Among the deaths reported on Wednesday, one is from Lok Nayak Hospital; 15 from RML Hospital and three from Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet Hospital. A total of 86 deaths have been reported from the 10 Covid-19 designated hospitals, while 20 are from other hospitals.

As many as 1,13,345 tests have been carried out so far, with 7,236 tests performed in the last 24 hours. The testing average in Delhi is recorded at 5,613 tests per million.

By the end of March, Delhi had reported 120 positive cases and two deaths. This soon increased to 3,515 cases and 59 deaths by the end of April. Till May 11, the city saw 73 deaths — the highest was on May 5 with five casualties in a single day.

In the last 13 days, 4,483 cases have cropped up in the city and the death toll has almost doubled. The Indian Express had last week reported that the number of coronavirus casualties from four hospitals – Lok Nayak, RML, Lady Hardinge Medical College and the Delhi and Jhajjar centres of AIIMS — stood at 116 until Thursday night while the government’s health bulletin stated that a total of 33 deaths had been recorded from these hospitals. The three-member committee was assigned the task of auditing each Covid positive death at government and private hospitals.

On the reason behind the delay in death summaries being provided, Jain had said: “Hospitals are also overburdened. At times, they have just shared the number of deaths but the death summaries are a must to record any casualty. The Centre has also shared detailed guidelines on providing details in death summaries.”

Meanwhile, cases among healthcare workers also continued to spike. Over 106 healthcare workers from Delhi government’s Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital; 62 from AIIMS; 22 from RML; and 75 from Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital have tested positive for the disease. “Over 400 healthcare workers have tested positive for Covid-19. Infection control measures are being taken at all hospitals. One must follow social distancing and wear masks every time they step out or meet anyone,” Jain said.

