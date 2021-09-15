Delhi: DDMA permits exhibitions, schools to remain shut for up to class 8

Exhibitions such as trade fairs will be allowed in the city from Thursday onward, with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) further scaling down Covid-19 restrictions. Adherence to Covid norms, such as social distancing, wearing masks, sanitisation and so on have to be ensured by organisers, according to the guidelines.

The order passed by DDMA on Wednesday will be in effect from September 16 to 30, after which it will be reviewed.

The order also reiterated that all schools up to class 8 would continue to remain shut but classes/institutes/libraries catering to students belonging to the ninth grade and above would be allowed to open with up to 50 per cent capacity.

Only social, religious, political and cultural gatherings remain completely banned in the city now, with schools having been allowed to reopen in a limited manner earlier this month. While places of worship are open, devotees and visitors have not been permitted to enter yet.