Delhi schools, gyms to reopen from Monday, 100% staff in govt offices

Following a dip in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday decided to reopen schools for students in Class 9 to 12 in a phased manner from Monday (February 7). It has also allowed gyms to reopen, but with restrictions.

According to officials, higher educational institutions and coaching centres will also be reopened, but while following all Covid-related protocols. Teachers who are not vaccinated will not be permitted to attend schools and take physical classes.

Delhi News | Follow Live Updates

The night curfew in the city will continue to remain, but will start from 11 pm instead of the current 10 pm deadline. It will, however, continue till 5 am in the morning. All government offices have now been allowed to function with 100 per cent staff.

Further, observing the recent High Court order on wearing masks inside personal cars, the DDMA has exempted single drivers from wearing masks inside vehicles. However, masks are a must if there are more than one person in the car.

Spas and swimming pools have also been allowed to re-open.