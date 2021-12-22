Delhi: DDMA bans gatherings for Christmas, New Year over Omicron threat

Amid the threat posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has stated that no event or gathering to celebrate Christmas or New Year will be allowed in the city.

DDMA said that as per its order dated December 15, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious events are prohibited and no gatherings can be held. “All District Magistrates and DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregations take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi,” it stated.

In its order, DDMA observed that there have been rampant violation of Covid norms on several occasions and the necessary restrictions are not being followed. It added, “Therefore, all District Magistrates as well as all District DCPs shall conduct surpriae checks/ raids in their respective areas and shall take strict penal action against defaulters…”

It has also directed officials to strengthen the enforcement machinery and deploy “sufficient number of enforcement teams on field for keeping utmost vigil at public places…”