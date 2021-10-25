Delhi: DDA opens its parks for hosting art, cultural events

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided that its parks can be booked for hosting art and cultural events by common people, educational institutions, private firms, NGOs, residents welfare associations.

There are around 800 parks under the jurisdiction of DDA like Aastha Kunj Park, Coronation Park as well as parks across Delhi, including in areas like Hauz Khas, Mayur Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Lado Sarai.

Any Indian citizen, schools, colleges and universities, cultural and educational societies registered under Societies Registration Act 1860, registered non-government organisations, companies registered under the Companies Act 2013, and residents welfare associations duly registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 or DDA Management and Disposal of Housing Estates Regulations, 1968, can make a booking, officials said.

The parks have been classified into two categories; Category A refers to open park areas, clearly delineated for the purpose, while Category B will entail specific facilities like amphitheatres, boat clubs within these parks.

More details on the booking of DDA parks can be found at online.dda.org.in/Booking/default.aspx, said DDA.

A senior DDA official said that this policy is aimed at promoting art and culture events in some of its parks to rejuvenate and enliven the environment.

“General public is invited to hold events as per the policy wherein promotion of art and culture is envisaged. This initiative is open for the public to improve the quality of life of citizens and increase the happiness index of the city,” he said.