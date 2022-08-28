scorecardresearch
Delhi: Public can now book online appointment to meet DDA officials

The public hearings are on Monday and Thursday, from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm for officers of the rank of deputy directors and directors, and 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm for officers of the rank of commissioners and above.

All officers have been instructed to create slots to meet the public and give priority to issues raised by them.

The public can now obtain an online appointment to meet senior Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials at its head office Vikas Sadan in INA and Vikas Minar in ITO. A senior DDA official said that through this one can get an exclusive slot to meet DDA officers and ascertain the status of their grievances.

The official said all officers have been instructed to create slots to meet the public and give priority to issues raised by them.

People visiting DDA offices will have to adhere to Covid-19 protocols and social distancing norms. They will be allowed entry only after thermal screening provided they have either ‘no-risk’ or ‘low-risk’ status in Aarogya Setu and are wearing masks, he said.

The URL for booking an appointment, citzservices.dda.org.in, is available in Citizen Centric Services under the Online Public Services tab on the DDA’s website dda.gov.in. People can check the DDA website and its social media pages for further instructions and advisory, the official said.

