Delhi: DDA nod for revised transit-oriented policy

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Thursday approved the revised transit-oriented development (TOD) policy, in which it plans to develop high-density, mixed-use areas around 12 Metro stations in the capital as multi-modal integration hubs.

Under the policy, the DDA will plan the areas as sustainable urban centres, with facilities for basic needs, shopping, office work, transport, public amenities and entertainment, located close to each other to spare people long trips. The policy aims to improve public-transit ridership, reduce vehicular pollution and greenhouse emissions.

In the first phase, 12 transit locations have been identified for development under TOD — Kashmere Gate; Nizamuddin or Sarai Kale Khan; Anand Vihar; New Delhi railway station; Dwarka Sector 21; Dwarka Sector 8 to Sector-14 Metro stations corridor; Jangpura RRTS station; Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro station; Rohini Sector 18; Mukundpur; Karkardooma; and Trilokpuri Metro station.

According to a senior official, the policy has identified these “key locations to be developed as multi-modal hubs, ensuring seamless integration between various transport services, providing concourse level integration under one single roof, wherever feasible”.

DDA would be involved in the planning and approval stage, while the execution would be done by different agencies along with private players, said DDA vice-chairperson Anurag Jain.