Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

DDA landpooling policy: Process begins to develop ‘model sectors’

The decision was taken to do away with the cumbersome process of land acquisition by making landowners equal partners in the development process.

The DDA has said that the authority will be acting as a facilitator, regulator and planner for execution of the policy. (Express File Photo)

Three years after the launch, the process has begun for developing ‘model’ sectors under Delhi Development Authority’s land pooling policy.

The three sectors, which would come up in north and northwest Delhi, are Sector 10-A in Zone N, which falls in northwest Delhi near Rohini, and Sector 2 and 3 in Zone P-II in north Delh and Sector 2.

While the land pooling policy generally involves acquiring of land for development, the DDA has said that the authority will be acting as a facilitator, regulator and planner for execution of the policy instead of acquiring, developing and disposing a property.

The decision was taken to do away with the cumbersome process of land acquisition by making landowners equal partners in the development process. Also, land acquiring often leads to confrontation between government agencies and locals.

A senior DDA official said that DDA as part of its land pooling policy, DDA issued public notice in May for formation of Consortium in Sector 10 A and Sector 2 & 3 for which time period of 90 days was given to form a consortium in each of these sectors

DDA now has issued another provisional notice for formation of consortium. This notice is in respect of Sector 8B in zone P-II where 70% participation of landowners have been achieved. Time period of 90 days has also been given to these landowners to form consortium, he said.

Consortium proposal for Sector 3 of Zone P-II has been received and is under examination. The landowners of remaining two sectors have sought additional time for formation of consortium, he said.

Accordingly, in order to facilitate the implementation of Land Pooling Policy it has now been decided to further extend the time period for formation of consortium up till September 2022 in respect of these sectors.

“It is also to inform that, willing land poolers may still co-ordinate amongst themselves and form consortium as per the policy. Additionally, to facilitate this and land pooling in other sectors, the DDA has decided to keep the window period of submitting applications also open till September 2022 for all 104 villages falling under the Land Pooling zones and up till November 2022 for the Villages of Garhi Khusro and lbrahimpur,” he said.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 08:09:26 am
