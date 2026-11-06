With prices starting at Rs 43.36 lakh, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is opening bookings for 445 middle-income group (MIG) flats across Narela, Loknayakpuram and Jahangirpuri from Friday.

These flats are under the DDA’s new scheme, Khushhaal Parivaar Yojana 2026.

The largest share is located in Narela, in Pockets 1B and 1C, and Sectors A1-A4. These flats have a plinth area of around 114 square metres and are priced between Rs 67.03 lakh and Rs 67.41 lakh after a 25% discount. The prices exclude GST and maintenance charges.

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At Loknayakpuram’s Pocket E, 132 flats with areas ranging from around 134 to 140 square metres are available. These are priced between Rs 1.14 crore and Rs 1.19 crore.