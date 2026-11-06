Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He repo... Read More
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With prices starting at Rs 43.36 lakh, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is opening bookings for 445 middle-income group (MIG) flats across Narela, Loknayakpuram and Jahangirpuri from Friday.
These flats are under the DDA’s new scheme, Khushhaal Parivaar Yojana 2026.
The largest share is located in Narela, in Pockets 1B and 1C, and Sectors A1-A4. These flats have a plinth area of around 114 square metres and are priced between Rs 67.03 lakh and Rs 67.41 lakh after a 25% discount. The prices exclude GST and maintenance charges.
At Loknayakpuram’s Pocket E, 132 flats with areas ranging from around 134 to 140 square metres are available. These are priced between Rs 1.14 crore and Rs 1.19 crore.
In Jahangirpuri, 17 flats with areas ranging from 64 to nearly 100 square metres are on offer, with prices ranging from Rs 43.36 lakh to Rs 1.14 crore.
According to the DDA, registration and booking will be conducted through the authority’s Awaas Portal from Friday. Applicants will have to pay a one-time, non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,500. Those who have already registered on the portal need not register again. The flats will be available for inspection by prospective buyers.
The launch comes amid a rise in DDA’s housing sales this financial year. Between April and October, the authority sold 9,332 flats, against 5,198 during the corresponding period last year — an increase of nearly 80%.
Sales across MIG, low-income group (LIG) and high-income group (HIG) categories during the first seven months of the current financial year have also surpassed the total sales recorded in each category during the entirety of 2025-26.
The DDA sold 5,171 LIG, 1,704 MIG and 820 HIG flats between April and October, compared with 3,547, 1,580 and 404, respectively, in the previous financial year.
Narela, recently renamed Vindhyachal, accounted for over 90% of the DDA’s housing sales this year, according to officials.
The authority has attributed the increased demand to improved connectivity and infrastructure projects, including the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), which was completed last year, the proposed Rithala-Narela-Nathupur Metro corridor, and a proposed Education Hub.
The proposed Metro extension, expected to take another four to five years to become operational, is among the projects expected to improve connectivity to the area.
Narela is one of the DDA’s three major sub-city projects, along with Dwarka and Rohini. While planning began in the late 1980s, large-scale construction picked up only in the early 2000s, with flats being offered for sale from around 2010.
Narela has historically faced challenges related to inadequate civic infrastructure, with residents raising concerns over water supply, maintenance and security.
The discounted offering is the latest in a series of steps DDA has attempted to offload housing inventory in Narela, where it has struggled to find buyers for several years.