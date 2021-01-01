DDA to launch new housing scheme on Jan 2

. A senior official said people have to visit the DDA office only for execution of conveyance deeds. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will launch its 2021 housing scheme on Saturday, under which 1,350 flats would be on sale. The last date to apply is February 16, 2021.

The scheme is entirely online. DDA has developed a new software, AWAAS, through which applicants can complete all formalities from filling up the application, payment to possession. The software can be accessed on the website. A senior official said people have to visit the DDA office only for execution of conveyance deeds.

Explained What has changed in this scheme This time, the DDA has come out with new flats in areas that have Metro connectivity, in an attempt to re-affirm its image as the agency offering better facilities at a subsided rate than private ones. In the past, DDA has lost out on potential buyers to private builders in the NCR, apart from seeing several cases of surrender of houses sold in the previous schemes. Around 11,000 flats, mostly LIG 1-BHK flats that were part of 2014 scheme, were returned due to lack of amenities and small sizes.

A total of 215 Higher Income Group flats near Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh Metro station and 15 in Vasant Kunj; 352 Middle Income Group flats in Dwarka Sector 19-B, 348 in Dwarka Sector 16 and 4 in Vasant Kunj; and 276 EWS flats in Dwarka’s Manglapuri, among others, are on sale.