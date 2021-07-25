Delhi: DDA extends deadline for interest-free payment of cost of housing scheme flats

The last date of payment of the cost of flat (interest-free) was June 29, except for the allottees of Dwarka Sector 16-B, the DDA said. (Representational)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the last date for making interest-free payment of the cost of flats by allottees of the 2021 housing scheme to July 31 given the financial turmoil caused by the Covid-19 second wave.

The last date of payment of the cost of flat (interest-free) was June 29, excluding allottees of Dwarka Sector 16-B, the DDA said.

“After having considered the situation due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the competent authority has now decided to extend the last date to July 31 for making payment of the cost of flats (interest-free),” it added.

The extension of the last date is, however, subject to the condition that the payment of the demanded amount is made within this extended period, otherwise, the benefit of the extension will not be admissible to the allottees, the DDA said.

The DDA 2021 housing scheme was launched on January 2 in which 1,350 flats were offered. Of these, the costliest ones are worth Rs 2.14 crore in the high-income group (HIG) category.

The DDA on March 10 allotted 1,353 flats to people under a housing scheme through an online draw of lots. The highest number of flats (757) were offered in the middle-income group (MIG) category.

Applications were accepted till February 16, with 1,354 flats on offer. These flats under various categories are located in Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.