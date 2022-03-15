Delhi: DDA clears hurdle, NDRF headquarters to come up at Vasant Vihar

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allowed the “change of land use” in Vasant Vihar for the establishment of the headquarters for the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), officials have said.

The authority has approved the change of land use of 0.6769 hectares (6769.60 sqm) in Vasant Vihar from residential to government for the establishment of NDRF headquarters, said DDA officials.

“As of now, it has no permanent office space for the establishment of its headquarters. Due to non-availability of proper office space, it is very difficult to install National Emergency Communication Plan (NECP) at headquarters NDRF,” said a DDA official.

To overcome this issue, the establishment of the headquarters at New Delhi is the need of the hour, he said. It is also important from the operational point of view to reduce response time and to coordinate with other government departments and stakeholders, added the official.

A public notice will be issued for inviting objections or suggestions from people under section 11A of the Delhi Development Act, 1957.

NDRF, a specialised force constituted for the purpose of special response to a threatening disaster situation or disaster, was formed under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.