Delhi: DCPCR advisory against ‘violent’ video games

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued an advisory against “violent” video games, among which it has listed PUBG, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto and Pokemon Go.

Advertising

The advisory, which has been sent to the education departments of Delhi government and the MCDs to be forwarded to their schools, states: “These games are full of misogyny, hate, deceit and vengeance and at an age where a child learns from that he/she sees, it may negatively impact their brain for their life.”

The protective measures stated in the advisory include monitoring activities of children, taking reports from school counsellors, and asking children if anything is stressing them out or worrying them.

DCPCR member Ranjana Prasad said the advisory was sent out as a pre-emptive measure, taking cognizance of “reports of accidents caused by these games in Gujarat and Mumbai”. “We see a lot of aggression and arrogance in children these days… they are being distracted from their studies and social life by violent games,” she said.

It adds that the directions be discussed in morning assemblies and with parents during PTMs.

Advertising

According to Ameeta Wattal, principal Springdales School, Pusa Road: “These are conversations that schools can and do have with parents, but ultimately we can only advise… These issues have to be dealt with effectively within homes. Dialogues are key — parents need to have mature conversations with children about what’s happening in their lives.”