Delhi: Days after violence, police patrol lanes, hold peace meetings with communities

Police said 47 meetings have been held so far. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) Police said 47 meetings have been held so far. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

“We want to forget everything that happened, even if it was the worst thing that happened to our families. Police want to help and we will coordinate with them. Today is very important for all of us and it should mark the beginning of peace in this area,” said Afzal Adil (60), a member of the Aman committee in Chand Bagh. On Friday morning, Adil and other members of the committee met local police and discussed their plans to maintain law and order.

In the last 24 hours, security personnel have intensified peace-keeping measures in the form of announcements and flag marches across neighbourhoods.

Every few hours, a group of police officers walked the lanes and spoke to people about keeping calm in the face of any provocation. Police used microphones to make the announcements.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said 47 meetings have been held in Northeast Delhi. These included a handful of peace marches and meetings were held in Chand Bagh.

“We are trying to tell people that it’s in their best interest to remain calm and peaceful. A lot has happened in the last few days and it’s time to live with brotherhood. We are constantly appealing to them to not give in to rumours because there are miscreants who want to create a law and order problem,” said an inspector.

DCP (Crime Branch) Rajan Bhagat, who patrolled the area with 300 personnel, said: “For the last two-three days, we have held separate peace meeting with imams and pandits in Brijpuri and Mustafabad. The response has been good; people who were scared due to the riots are coming up and discussing their issues.”

Outside a school in Mustafabad, several people had lined up to meet the DCP. Among them was Yunus (35), whose departmental store in Brijpuri was vandalised during the riots.

“I want to reopen the shop and have already cleared everything. I want police to help me. Several shops that were shut earlier have been reopened because of police intervention. Those who vandalised the shop tore food packets and broke furniture,” he said.

Jafrabad, Khajuri Khas and Karawal Nagar saw police patrolling the streets, though no meetings were held.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.