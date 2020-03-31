Delhi: Days after mohalla clinic doctor tests positive for Covid-19, contact tracing of 1200 patients underway

Till Tuesday, Delhi reported 97 confirmed case of the disease with two confirmed deaths. (Representational/Express photo: Amit Mehra) Till Tuesday, Delhi reported 97 confirmed case of the disease with two confirmed deaths. (Representational/Express photo: Amit Mehra)

The Delhi health department Tuesday initiated the contact tracing of over 1,200 patients who visited a mohalla clinic in Babarpur between March 12 to 20, days after the doctor running the clinic was tested positive. The 48-year-old doctor is the wife of a 49-year-old doctor who was tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22. He worked at a mohalla clinic in Maujpur.

This is the second case of a mohalla clinic doctor in Delhi to be tested positive for Covid-19. The chain of transmission started from a 38-year-old woman from Dilshad Garden who was tested positive on March 18, almost 10 days after she returned from Saudi Arabia.

Dilshad Garden is among the 10 hotspots identified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to trace the Covid-19 cases.

