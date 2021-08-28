Delhi: Days after man’s body found in trolley bag, wife, six others arrested for murder

Days after a 24-year-old man’s body was found in a trolley bag in Southeast Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar, seven persons, including the man’s wife and his mother-in-law, have been arrested.

According to the police, a group of men had allegedly stabbed Naveen Chand, a resident of Dakshinpuri, after he had a fight with his wife on August 8. The men later put the body in a bag and dumped it in a canal.

On August 10, the police received information about a decomposing body near a canal in Sukhdev Vihar. The man’s identity was established after extensive search.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said, “The man had a tattoo of his name on his hand. Based on that, we went on to search for him and found that a woman named Muskan had filed a missing persons report on August 12 for Naveen in South Delhi district but didn’t mention the tattoo.”

Police tried to contact Muskan, but she had left her rented accommodation. She was later found staying at Khanpur village with her mother.

“We asked Muskan about her husband and about the tattoo but she lied to us. We checked her phone and spoke to Naveen’s brother and found that he did have a tattoo on his hand,” added the DCP.

The woman was then interrogated for hours where she told the police that Naveen had beaten her up and she had to go to AIIMS Trauma. He later went to his brother’s place. However, the police found that the woman was lying again. Her call detail records showed multiple calls from a man named Jamaluddin. Based on technical surveillance, the police found that Jamaluddin was present at her house on August 8 and had also gone to the canal in Sukhdev Vihar.

According to the police, Muskan was again interrogated and she confessed that Naveen found Jamaluddin at their place and fought with her on August 8.

He hit her, after which, Jamaluddin and his friends, Vivek and Koshlender, attacked Naveen. “The men held Naveen and stabbed him multiple times on his neck. They called their friends Rajpal and Vishal who helped clean the house and dump the body near the canal. We recovered the auto-rickshaw they used to take the body,” said the DCP.

Other accused, including the mother-in-law Meenu (48), were arrested from nearby villages and Uttar Pradesh after raids. Police said Meenu was also present in the house at the time of the murder and conspired to kill Naveen.

The accused work at clinics and hospitals as helpers near the area.