Delhi: Days after man abducted and beaten up, police yet to trace wife

Four days after a 22-year-old man was abducted and beaten up by his wife’s family members, who objected to their relationship and wedding, police have said the woman is untraceable and suspect her parents have forcibly taken her away. “We are conducting raids to nab her parents and two uncles and rescue her,” a senior police officer said.

The accused had kidnapped the man on December 22, soon after the couple exited the Rajouri Garden police station, where they had gone to file a complaint. They assaulted him and cut off his private parts, police said.

So far, seven people have been arrested. “The woman’s grandmother and aunt were arrested first. On Saturday night, we arrested her two brothers, two cousins and a brother-in-law from UP’s Moradabad. They were heading to Jim Corbett park. Some of them have a criminal background,” a senior police officer said, adding that her 17-year-old cousin was detained as well.

The man’s brother meanwhile told The Indian Express that they have requested police to trace the woman.

According to police, the man, a resident of Rajouri Garden, met the woman on a social networking site three years ago. “Their friendship soon grew into a relationship. The couple eloped and got married on December 21 in Jaipur. When they informed the woman’s parents about their wedding, they decided to teach the man a lesson,” an officer said.

The man alleged his wife’s family had objected to their relationship from the start and had allegedly threatened him many times. He said, “After coming to Delhi, I decided to move an application for police protection. On December 22, we went to Rajouri Garden police station to file a complaint. A head constable called our families to the station to resolve the issue but they couldn’t come. As soon as I left the station and reached TDI mall in Moti Nagar, 2.5 km away, I was surrounded by 15 people who took me to their house in Sagarpur, where they assaulted me brutally.” An officer said the family dumped him thinking he was dead.

Later, a PCR call was made to police regarding the assault, but an assistant sub-inspector did not lodge an FIR immediately. The ASI has since been suspended. The head constable at the police station was suspended as well for calling the families earlier instead of filing a complaint.

An FIR has now been filed under sections of attempt to murder and abduction. Additional DCP (West district) Prashant Priya Gautam said, “The two personnel have been suspended.”