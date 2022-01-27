Delhi: Day-time temperature likely to remain below normal today

The day-time temperature in Delhi is likely to remain below normal on Thursday, and result in a ‘cold day’, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is predicted to be 17 degree Celsius and the minimum is likely to be 6 degree Celsius. The temperature at 8.30 am on Thursday was 8.4 degrees.

The maximum temperature over the past 24 hours was 16.4 degree Celsius, six degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature has remained markedly below normal this week. A ‘cold day’ was recorded on Wednesday as well, while Monday and Tuesday were ‘severe cold days’. The IMD records a cold day when the maximum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below the normal, and a severe cold day is recorded when the maximum temperature dips 6.5 degrees or more below the normal. Cloud cover and winds have been keeping the day-time temperatures low.

The minimum temperature over the past 24 hours was 6.3 degree Celsius, three degrees below the normal. The temperature is likely to increase by February 2, with the minimum temperature likely to rise to 9 degree Celsius, and the maximum temperature climbing up to 20 degrees, going by the IMD forecast.

The air quality in Delhi on Wednesday was 260, in the ‘poor’ category, according to the CPCB. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi indicates that the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday and for the next two days. The 24-hour average AQI at most monitoring stations was in the ‘very poor’ or ‘poor’ categories at 10 am on Thursday. At Anand Vihar, the air quality was in the ‘severe’ category with an AQI of 412 on Thursday morning.