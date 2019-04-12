Delhi: Day after money seizure, 83-year-old dies

An 83-year-old businessman died due to cardiac arrest. A day earlier, the Delhi Police had seized Rs 1 crore from his BMW.

A senior police officer said the businessman, a resident of Jor Bagh, sold spices from a shop in Lahori Gate. “His car was stopped on Tuesday night. While checking, cash amounting to Rs 1 crore was found,” police said.

He was allowed to leave, but told to visit the station at 1.15 pm on Wednesday.

“Around 1.30 pm, it was learnt that the man was taken to hospital after he complained of chest pain. He later died due to cardiac arrest,” police said.

A number of shops remained closed in Lahori Gate market as many went to attend his last rites.