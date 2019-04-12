Toggle Menu
Delhi: Day after money seizure, 83-year-old dies

The Delhi Police had seized Rs 1 crore from the man's BMW, who sells spices from a shop in Lahori Gate.

The man died due to cardiac arrest. (Representational Image)

An 83-year-old businessman died due to cardiac arrest. A day earlier, the Delhi Police had seized Rs 1 crore from his BMW.

A senior police officer said the businessman, a resident of Jor Bagh, sold spices from a shop in Lahori Gate. “His car was stopped on Tuesday night. While checking, cash amounting to Rs 1 crore was found,” police said.

He was allowed to leave, but told to visit the station at 1.15 pm on Wednesday.

“Around 1.30 pm, it was learnt that the man was taken to hospital after he complained of chest pain. He later died due to cardiac arrest,” police said.

A number of shops remained closed in Lahori Gate market as many went to attend his last rites.

