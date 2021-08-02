Delhi: Day after cave-in, road below IIT flyover reopens to traffic

Restoration work on the road is almost complete. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

The road below the IIT flyover, a part of which had caved in on Saturday, reopened to traffic at 2 pm on Sunday. The restoration work is almost complete.

The leakage in a pipeline, which has caused the collapse, was repaired Saturday night. The Public Works Department (PWD) then began work on filling up the deep ditch.

By noon, work had started on compacting and cleaning the mud. The road was later reopened. “Filling up the ditch and making the road ready for traffic was done simultaneously so that there was no lag. This is a crucial stretch when it comes to traffic. A longer turnaround time would mean long traffic jams. We had to make sure that the road was ready before the Monday morning rush,” said a senior Delhi government official.

PWD minister Satyendar Jain said officials from both DJB and PWD had worked through the night to meet the deadline.

In Delhi, several pipelines are old and corroding, and leakages are a common problem.

According to estimates by the DJB, close to half of the water that is supplied through the pipeline is lost to leakage and pilferage.