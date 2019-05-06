Delhi: Day after attack on Arvind Kejriwal, police beef up security

“Uncleji jhaadu ko vote dena, behenji jhaadu, sab log jhaadu, jhaadu, jhaadu.” With these words on a loop, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal covered over 25 colonies dotting the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency during Sunday’s road show.

AAP has fielded advocate Balbir Jakhar from the seat.

Riding an open jeep, waving to the public, making occasional brief speeches, greeting people showering rose petals — it was business as usual. What stood out was the enhanced security ring around the AAP chief, who was slapped by a man while campaigning for AAP’s New Delhi candidate Saturday.

Much before he arrived at Kakrola’s Bharat Vihar colony, where the road show began, police had thrown a ring around the jeep that Kejriwal rode till Tilak Nagar main market, where the campaign ended.

A large posse of policemen handled a rope fence around the jeep, while around a dozen security personnel guarded Kejriwal from all sides of the vehicle. At Mohan Garden, when a group of AAP workers wanted to garland Kejriwal, police stopped them. However, Kejriwal urged police to allow them, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Asked about the additional arrangements, Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said, “We conducted a threat analysis and deliberated on the security arrangements, following which we decided to deploy additional manpower. We have made adequate adjustments to the security.”

Apart from that, armed policemen could be seen keeping an eye on the campaign trail from terraces along the route taken by the nearly five-hour-long roadshow.

Security branch officials said the arrangements following the assault is set to be bolstered with additional forces, adding that more stress will be laid on route sanitisation.

Apart from men in uniform, about 10 bouncers followed Kejriwal’s jeep in a separate vehicle.